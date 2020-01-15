FirstCoin (FRST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. FirstCoin has a market cap of $109,073.00 and $23.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053805 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00075615 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,769.35 or 0.99806878 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00056104 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

