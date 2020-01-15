FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,390 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.43% of FirstEnergy worth $111,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,117,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.19. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.