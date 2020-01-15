FirstEnergy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,841% compared to the average daily volume of 193 call options.

Shares of FE stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,971,000 after buying an additional 678,482 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.