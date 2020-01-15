Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Broderick Brian C’s 9th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

