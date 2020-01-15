Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is Kidder Stephen W’s 4th Largest Position

Kidder Stephen W decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $1,647,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. 2,015,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

