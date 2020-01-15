Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Reduced by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.3% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. 2,003,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $2,904,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

