Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.1% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. 2,015,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $119.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

