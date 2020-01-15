Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $16,777,390. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

