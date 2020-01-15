Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Cut by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

