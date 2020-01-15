Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.36. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Five Below by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,065,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,416,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

