Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.84.

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.21. 55,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. Five Below has a twelve month low of $95.52 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 17.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after acquiring an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Five Below by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

