Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Point by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Point by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 723,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Five Point during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FPH opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.05. Five Point has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

