Flash (FLASH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $417.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Flash coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Flash has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $417.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

