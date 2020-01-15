Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $240,540.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flex stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.41. 3,338,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,313. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $13.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. Flex’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $2,559,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Flex by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 399,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 506.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at $114,069,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flex by 197.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

