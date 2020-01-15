Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00023285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $29,886.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

