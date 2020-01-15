FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $118.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 91.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in FMC by 130.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

