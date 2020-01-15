FOAM (FOAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,122.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. FOAM has a market cap of $6.01 million and $12,122.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.03372468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00194076 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125757 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,915,324 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

