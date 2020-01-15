Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 583,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,873 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 202,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

