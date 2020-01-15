Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,391 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,570 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after acquiring an additional 694,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

