FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 896 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

