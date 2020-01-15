FormulaFolio Investments LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,691 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 369,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

