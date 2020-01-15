FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,561,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,300,332. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $257.81 and a 52 week high of $328.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

