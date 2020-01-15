FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 129.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.4493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

