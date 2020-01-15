FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,192,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 655.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,432,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,422. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.8862 dividend. This is an increase from iShares US Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.