FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $6.99 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1,559.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,970 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. 7,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

