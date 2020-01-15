FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,613,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,648,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,343,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,775,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,867. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

