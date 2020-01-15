FormulaFolio Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,541 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.