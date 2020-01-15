FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 25,199 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 115.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,429,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,438,000 after purchasing an additional 363,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 157.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,503,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 918,941 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 198,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,233. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

