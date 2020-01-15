FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned approximately 0.88% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,159.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,235,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 142,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 55,321 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,192,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 11,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.