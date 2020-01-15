FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 46,157 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,157 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

PGF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 23,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

