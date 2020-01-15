FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 9,182 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. 553,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,169,178. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.71 and a twelve month high of $70.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

