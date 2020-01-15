FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,987 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises about 4.4% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 11.97% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $124,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

FREL traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 553 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,268. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $28.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

