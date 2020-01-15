FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,069,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,367,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 210,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.63. 44,201,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,561,367. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

