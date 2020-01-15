FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3,065,308.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 735,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 735,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,356,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,508,000 after acquiring an additional 367,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. 4,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,182. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $67.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.