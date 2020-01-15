FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 23,597 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 657,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 594,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 201,625 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 75,180 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 311,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

