FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 346,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.2173 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

