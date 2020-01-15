FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 56,731 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,731 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 478.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 115,219 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.52. 1,191,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,022. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

