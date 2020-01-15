FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 95,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,563. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

