Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

FRTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forterra by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Forterra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forterra will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

