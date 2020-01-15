Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.80.

Shares of TSE FTS traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,223. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$45.41 and a 12-month high of C$56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.90.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.7000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

