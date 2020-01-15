Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,359,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 1.47% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 355.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 490,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 87,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 27,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $602.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Fortuna Silver Mines’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

