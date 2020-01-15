Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 281.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $458,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,762 shares of company stock worth $16,496,720. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

