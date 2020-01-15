Fountain (FTN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Fountain token can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $1.22 million and $105,408.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03319228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00193011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.