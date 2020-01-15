Franklin Covey Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,998% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 call options.

FC stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.81 million, a P/E ratio of -464.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

