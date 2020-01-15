Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $491.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. Franklin Financial Network has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

