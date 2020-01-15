Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. Franklin Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $35,850.00. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

