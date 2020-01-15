Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €71.00 ($82.56) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.44 ($90.04).

FRA:FRA opened at €71.54 ($83.19) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a twelve month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a twelve month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €75.49.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

