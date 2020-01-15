Frederic B. Luddy Sells 22,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $304.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $182.46 and a fifty-two week high of $307.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.82.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

