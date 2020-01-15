FREE Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $12,693.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One FREE Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a market cap of $915,282.00 and $12,693.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin launched on April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

