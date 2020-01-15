Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FDEV. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

Shares of LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,262.30 ($16.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,080.11. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68).

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

